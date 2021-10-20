Pigeon droppings

Posts: 294 Do any of you know any millionaires...... « on: October 20, 2021, 08:29:12 PM » And what's your opinion of them?



I have a couple of immidiate cousins who are, and I know a businessman who is!



I can't comment on family members as I never see them!



The business man however is a completely greedy cunt....and that'll be why he's rich!



He only ever talks about money. If we go out for a meal (non business) he ALWAYS asks for the receipt (to claim the VAT back).



He's the sort of person who is only interested in you if he thinks you can be of benefit to him!



I hope that when my numbers come in at the weekend, I will still be the pissed up, likeable, affable, gormless idiot I've always been! 😂

Itchy_ring

Good friend recently come into more than a £m it was pretty unexpected hes treating like a lottery win, bought his house, nice car, jacked in work a few years earlier than planned. The other one is the bloke who set up he Regus offices he still owns a big chunk of it and all sorts of other things hes up there is the Philip Green etc wealth league and like your acquaintance a total cunt

headset

Posts: 2 846 Re: Do any of you know any millionaires...... « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:52:32 AM »



I know a few just not that well enough to make comments on about cash.
Unless you count Towersy as a millionaire the tight bastard

Bernie

Posts: 7 239 Re: Do any of you know any millionaires...... « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:59:55 AM »



If i sold my property portfolio (Which i have no intention of doing) then i would probably be there or thereabouts but i certainly don't class myself as rich.



A million isn't a lot these days.

If i sold my property portfolio (Which i have no intention of doing) then i would probably be there or thereabouts but i certainly don't class myself as rich.

I've always found that the people who don't need to worry about money are the ones who are careful with it. The way some people just spunk money makes me laugh....£3 or £4 quid for a coffee every five minutes, shop bought lunch for the office every day, taxis everywhere, don't shop around for the best utilities/insurance etc, new car on PCP every other year............usually the ones who end up with fuck all in the bank

Tom_Trinder

Your not the Doggy landlord tsar are you Bernie?





Your not the Doggy landlord tsar are you Bernie?

Holgateoldskool

One of my good mates is. He owns 4 properties so his millionaire status is a paper one as assets tied up in property. Also did very well with his works pension - £40k a year. And still he does part time work!!

Bernie

I only entertain professionals as tenants

Bernie

Posts: 7 239 Re: Do any of you know any millionaires...... « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:29:16 AM » Quote from: Holgateoldskool on Yesterday at 10:47:38 AM One of my good mates is. He owns 4 properties so his millionaire status is a paper one as assets tied up in property. Also did very well with his works pension - £40k a year. And still he does part time work!!



I think most peoples wealth is "paper" wealth. Be daft to have large sums of money sat around in banks, especially with the current near non existent rates of interest.

John Theone

They are the ones on Universal Credit.....

Reidydog

My nephew has just turned 21. His financial advisor predicts he will be a millionaire in the next 3-4 years.... from making Tiktok videos!! Of course that's if he stops spunking 35k on Rolex watches and exotic holidays every few weeks. Saying that he's really generous with his cash, giving loads away to family and friends.

Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





TIK TOK WILL BE LONG FORGOTTEN BY THEN !!!

Reidydog

Probably but he'll be young enough to move onto the next big thing. He brought a large fanbase over from Youtube to Tiktok and now he's on over 5 million followers.