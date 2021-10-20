Welcome,
October 22, 2021, 08:38:29 PM
Do any of you know any millionaires......
Author
Topic: Do any of you know any millionaires...... (Read 364 times)
Pigeon droppings
Posts: 294
Do any of you know any millionaires......
October 20, 2021, 08:29:12 PM
And what's your opinion of them?
I have a couple of immidiate cousins who are, and I know a businessman who is!
I can't comment on family members as I never see them!
The business man however is a completely greedy cunt....and that'll be why he's rich!
He only ever talks about money. If we go out for a meal (non business) he ALWAYS asks for the receipt (to claim the VAT back).
He's the sort of person who is only interested in you if he thinks you can be of benefit to him!
I hope that when my numbers come in at the weekend, I will still be the pissed up, likeable, affable, gormless idiot I've always been! 😂
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 971
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
October 20, 2021, 09:02:21 PM
Good friend recently come into more than a £m it was pretty unexpected hes treating like a lottery win, bought his house, nice car, jacked in work a few years earlier than planned. The other one is the bloke who set up he Regus offices he still owns a big chunk of it and all sorts of other things hes up there is the Philip Green etc wealth league and like your acquaintance a total cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 519
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
October 20, 2021, 09:38:39 PM
Yes, several.
Im very friendly with a Peer of The Realm, a BAFTA winning film maker and I once dated a rather famous it girl .
Everyone is pretty much okay until they become an arsehole.
Tory Cunt
Bud Wiser
Posts: 10 265
Bausor OUT!!!
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
October 20, 2021, 10:35:43 PM
I know one - only through family inheritance. So tight he only breaths inwards!
headset
Posts: 2 846
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
Yesterday
at 07:52:32 AM
I know a few just not that well enough to make comments on about cash.
Unless you count Towersy as a millionaire the tight bastard
Bernie
Posts: 7 239
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
Yesterday
at 07:59:55 AM
A million isn't a lot these days.
If i sold my property portfolio (Which i have no intention of doing) then i would probably be there or thereabouts but i certainly don't class myself as rich.
I've always found that the people who don't need to worry about money are the ones who are careful with it. The way some people just spunk money makes me laugh....£3 or £4 quid for a coffee every five minutes, shop bought lunch for the office every day, taxis everywhere, don't shop around for the best utilities/insurance etc, new car on PCP every other year............usually the ones who end up with fuck all in the bank
Tom_Trinder
Posts: 1 742
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
Yesterday
at 10:18:35 AM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 07:59:55 AM
A million isn't a lot these days.
If i sold my property portfolio (Which i have no intention of doing) then i would probably be there or thereabouts but i certainly don't class myself as rich.
I've always found that the people who don't need to worry about money are the ones who are careful with it. The way some people just spunk money makes me laugh....£3 or £4 quid for a coffee every five minutes, shop bought lunch for the office every day, taxis everywhere, don't shop around for the best utilities/insurance etc, new car on PCP every other year............usually the ones who end up with fuck all in the bank
Your not the Doggy landlord tsar are you Bernie?
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 11 996
Bugger.
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
Yesterday
at 10:38:33 AM
Quote from: Ben G on October 20, 2021, 09:38:39 PM
Yes, several.
Im very friendly with a Peer of The Realm, a BAFTA winning film maker and I once dated a rather famous it girl .
Everyone is pretty much okay until they become an arsehole.
I've dated that same lass. I had to let her go because she always smelled of roasted cauliflower and bleach.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 1 862
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
Yesterday
at 10:47:38 AM
One of my good mates is. He owns 4 properties so his millionaire status is a paper one as assets tied up in property. Also did very well with his works pension - £40k a year. And still he does part time work!!
Bernie
Posts: 7 239
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
Yesterday
at 11:27:51 AM
Quote from: Tom_Trinder on
Yesterday
at 10:18:35 AM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 07:59:55 AM
A million isn't a lot these days.
If i sold my property portfolio (Which i have no intention of doing) then i would probably be there or thereabouts but i certainly don't class myself as rich.
I've always found that the people who don't need to worry about money are the ones who are careful with it. The way some people just spunk money makes me laugh....£3 or £4 quid for a coffee every five minutes, shop bought lunch for the office every day, taxis everywhere, don't shop around for the best utilities/insurance etc, new car on PCP every other year............usually the ones who end up with fuck all in the bank
Your not the Doggy landlord tsar are you Bernie?
I only entertain professionals as tenants
Bernie
Posts: 7 239
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
Yesterday
at 11:29:16 AM
Quote from: Holgateoldskool on
Yesterday
at 10:47:38 AM
One of my good mates is. He owns 4 properties so his millionaire status is a paper one as assets tied up in property. Also did very well with his works pension - £40k a year. And still he does part time work!!
I think most peoples wealth is "paper" wealth. Be daft to have large sums of money sat around in banks, especially with the current near non existent rates of interest.
John Theone
Posts: 456
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
Yesterday
at 11:38:50 AM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 07:59:55 AM
A million isn't a lot these days.
If i sold my property portfolio (Which i have no intention of doing) then i would probably be there or thereabouts but i certainly don't class myself as rich.
I've always found that the people who don't need to worry about money are the ones who are careful with it. The way some people just spunk money makes me laugh....£3 or £4 quid for a coffee every five minutes, shop bought lunch for the office every day, taxis everywhere, don't shop around for the best utilities/insurance etc, new car on PCP every other year............usually the ones who end up with fuck all in the bank
They are the ones on Universal Credit.....
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 519
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
Yesterday
at 02:49:39 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on
Yesterday
at 10:38:33 AM
Quote from: Ben G on October 20, 2021, 09:38:39 PM
Yes, several.
Im very friendly with a Peer of The Realm, a BAFTA winning film maker and I once dated a rather famous it girl .
Everyone is pretty much okay until they become an arsehole.
I've dated that same lass. I had to let her go because she always smelled of roasted cauliflower and bleach.
Welcome to her. Sure she was having a lezbo fling with Jemima the doll from Playschool
Reidydog
Posts: 322
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
Today
at 07:27:06 PM
My nephew has just turned 21. His financial advisor predicts he will be a millionaire in the next 3-4 years.... from making Tiktok videos!! Of course that's if he stops spunking 35k on Rolex watches and exotic holidays every few weeks. Saying that he's really generous with his cash, giving loads away to family and friends.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 564
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
Today
at 07:38:59 PM
Quote from: Reidydog on
Today
at 07:27:06 PM
My nephew has just turned 21. His financial advisor predicts he will be a millionaire in the next 3-4 years.... from making Tiktok videos!! Of course that's if he stops spunking 35k on Rolex watches and exotic holidays every few weeks. Saying that he's really generous with his cash, giving loads away to family and friends.
TIK TOK WILL BE LONG FORGOTTEN BY THEN !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Reidydog
Posts: 322
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
Today
at 07:40:16 PM
Probably but he'll be young enough to move onto the next big thing. He brought a large fanbase over from Youtube to Tiktok and now he's on over 5 million followers.
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 564
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Do any of you know any millionaires......
Today
at 08:13:57 PM
WHAT DOES HE DO ???
