October 22, 2021, 08:38:23 PM
Author Topic: Do any of you know any millionaires......  (Read 363 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: October 20, 2021, 08:29:12 PM »
And what's your opinion of them?

I have a couple of immidiate cousins who are, and I know a businessman who is!

I can't comment on family members as I never see them!

The business man however is a completely greedy cunt....and that'll be why he's rich!

He only ever talks about money.  If we go out for a meal (non business) he ALWAYS asks for the receipt (to claim the VAT back).

He's the sort of person who is only interested in you if he thinks you can be of benefit to him!

I hope that when my numbers come in at the weekend, I will still be the pissed up, likeable, affable, gormless idiot I've always been! 😂
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: October 20, 2021, 09:02:21 PM »
Good friend recently come into more than a £m it was pretty unexpected hes treating like a lottery win, bought his house, nice car, jacked in work a few years earlier than planned. The other one is the bloke who set up he Regus offices he still owns a big chunk of it and all sorts of other things hes up there is the Philip Green etc wealth league and like your acquaintance a total cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: October 20, 2021, 09:38:39 PM »
Yes, several.


Im very friendly with a Peer of The Realm, a BAFTA winning film maker and I once dated a rather famous it girl .

Everyone is pretty much okay until they become an arsehole.
Tory Cunt
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #3 on: October 20, 2021, 10:35:43 PM »
I know one - only through family inheritance. So tight he only breaths inwards!
headset
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:52:32 AM »
I know a few just not that well enough to make comments on about cash.

Unless you count Towersy as a millionaire the tight bastard rava
Bernie
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:59:55 AM »
A million isn't a lot these days.

If i sold my property portfolio (Which i have no intention of doing) then i would probably be there or thereabouts but i certainly don't class myself as rich.

I've always found that the people who don't need to worry about money are the ones who are careful with it. The way some people just spunk money makes me laugh....£3 or £4 quid for a coffee every five minutes, shop bought lunch for the office every day, taxis everywhere, don't shop around for the best utilities/insurance etc, new car on PCP every other year............usually the ones who end up with fuck all in the bank  :gaz:
Tom_Trinder
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:18:35 AM »
Your not the Doggy landlord tsar are you Bernie?


monkey
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:38:33 AM »
I've dated that same lass. I had to let her go because she always smelled of roasted cauliflower and bleach.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:47:38 AM »
One of my good mates is. He owns 4 properties so his millionaire status is a paper one as assets tied up in property. Also did very well with his works pension - £40k a year. And still he does part time work!!
Bernie
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:27:51 AM »
Your not the Doggy landlord tsar are you Bernie?


monkey

I only entertain professionals as tenants 
Bernie
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:29:16 AM »
I think most peoples wealth is "paper" wealth. Be daft to have large sums of money sat around in banks, especially with the current near non existent rates of interest.
John Theone
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:38:50 AM »
They are the ones on Universal Credit.....
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:49:39 PM »
I've dated that same lass. I had to let her go because she always smelled of roasted cauliflower and bleach.

Welcome to her. Sure she was having a lezbo fling with Jemima the doll from Playschool

 
Reidydog
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:27:06 PM »
My nephew has just turned 21. His financial advisor predicts he will be a millionaire in the next 3-4 years.... from making Tiktok videos!!  Of course that's if he stops spunking 35k on Rolex watches and exotic holidays every few weeks.  Saying that he's really generous with his cash, giving loads away to family and friends.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:38:59 PM »
TIK TOK WILL BE LONG FORGOTTEN BY THEN !!!
Reidydog
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:40:16 PM »
Probably but he'll be young enough to move onto the next big thing. He brought a large fanbase over from Youtube to Tiktok and now he's on over 5 million followers.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:13:57 PM »
WHAT DOES HE DO ???   
Logged
