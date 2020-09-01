A million isn't a lot these days.
If i sold my property portfolio (Which i have no intention of doing) then i would probably be there or thereabouts but i certainly don't class myself as rich.
I've always found that the people who don't need to worry about money are the ones who are careful with it. The way some people just spunk money makes me laugh....£3 or £4 quid for a coffee every five minutes, shop bought lunch for the office every day, taxis everywhere, don't shop around for the best utilities/insurance etc, new car on PCP every other year............usually the ones who end up with fuck all in the bank