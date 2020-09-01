Pigeon droppings

Do any of you know any millionaires...... « on: Yesterday at 08:29:12 PM » And what's your opinion of them?



I have a couple of immidiate cousins who are, and I know a businessman who is!



I can't comment on family members as I never see them!



The business man however is a completely greedy cunt....and that'll be why he's rich!



He only ever talks about money. If we go out for a meal (non business) he ALWAYS asks for the receipt (to claim the VAT back).



He's the sort of person who is only interested in you if he thinks you can be of benefit to him!



I hope that when my numbers come in at the weekend, I will still be the pissed up, likeable, affable, gormless idiot I've always been! 😂

Itchy_ring

Re: Do any of you know any millionaires...... « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:02:21 PM » Good friend recently come into more than a £m it was pretty unexpected hes treating like a lottery win, bought his house, nice car, jacked in work a few years earlier than planned. The other one is the bloke who set up he Regus offices he still owns a big chunk of it and all sorts of other things hes up there is the Philip Green etc wealth league and like your acquaintance a total cunt

headset

Re: Do any of you know any millionaires...... « Reply #4 on: Today at 07:52:32 AM »



Unless you count Towersy as a millionaire the tight bastard I know a few just not that well enough to make comments on about cash.Unless you count Towersy as a millionaire the tight bastard