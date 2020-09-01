Pigeon droppings

Do any of you know any millionaires...... « on: Today at 08:29:12 PM » And what's your opinion of them?



I have a couple of immidiate cousins who are, and I know a businessman who is!



I can't comment on family members as I never see them!



The business man however is a completely greedy cunt....and that'll be why he's rich!



He only ever talks about money. If we go out for a meal (non business) he ALWAYS asks for the receipt (to claim the VAT back).



He's the sort of person who is only interested in you if he thinks you can be of benefit to him!



I hope that when my numbers come in at the weekend, I will still be the pissed up, likeable, affable, gormless idiot I've always been! 😂