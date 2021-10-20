Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 20, 2021
Author Topic: Do any of you know any millionaires......  (Read 32 times)
« on: Today at 08:29:12 PM »
And what's your opinion of them?

I have a couple of immidiate cousins who are, and I know a businessman who is!

I can't comment on family members as I never see them!

The business man however is a completely greedy cunt....and that'll be why he's rich!

He only ever talks about money.  If we go out for a meal (non business) he ALWAYS asks for the receipt (to claim the VAT back).

He's the sort of person who is only interested in you if he thinks you can be of benefit to him!

I hope that when my numbers come in at the weekend, I will still be the pissed up, likeable, affable, gormless idiot I've always been! 😂
« Last Edit: Today at 08:37:23 PM by Pigeon droppings »
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:02:21 PM »
Good friend recently come into more than a £m it was pretty unexpected hes treating like a lottery win, bought his house, nice car, jacked in work a few years earlier than planned. The other one is the bloke who set up he Regus offices he still owns a big chunk of it and all sorts of other things hes up there is the Philip Green etc wealth league and like your acquaintance a total cunt
Logged
