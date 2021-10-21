headset

Online



Posts: 2 812





Posts: 2 812 CONSERVATORY DISPUTE « on: Yesterday at 02:38:37 PM »



A FUCKING CONSERVATORY







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16476760/mum-living-eyesore-neighbour-dumped-shipping-container-claiming-conservatory YOU HAVE TO LAUGH AT THAT ONE....WELL, I DID - HOW TO PISS ON YOUR NEXT DOOR NEIGHBOUR IF YOU DON'T GET ON WITH THEM..A FUCKING CONSERVATORY Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 955





Posts: 2 955 Re: CONSERVATORY DISPUTE « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:57:38 PM » yard in that garden, guessing they were scruffy sods before the container rocked up! Does look likeyard in that garden, guessing they were scruffy sods before the container rocked up! Logged

Tom_Trinder

Offline



Posts: 1 740





Posts: 1 740 Re: CONSERVATORY DISPUTE « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:29:49 PM »













Get Ronnie Pickering around to give him a straightener! Logged

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 547





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 547JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: CONSERVATORY DISPUTE « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:44:25 PM » THE GARDENS NEARBY DON'T LOOK MUCH BETTER !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats