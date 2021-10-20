headset

Offline



Posts: 2 804





Posts: 2 804 CONSERVATORY DISPUTE « on: Today at 02:38:37 PM »



A FUCKING CONSERVATORY







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16476760/mum-living-eyesore-neighbour-dumped-shipping-container-claiming-conservatory YOU HAVE TO LAUGH AT THAT ONE....WELL, I DID - HOW TO PISS ON YOUR NEXT DOOR NEIGHBOUR IF YOU DON'T GET ON WITH THEM..A FUCKING CONSERVATORY Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 948





Posts: 2 948 Re: CONSERVATORY DISPUTE « Reply #1 on: Today at 02:57:38 PM » yard in that garden, guessing they were scruffy sods before the container rocked up! Does look likeyard in that garden, guessing they were scruffy sods before the container rocked up! Logged

Tom_Trinder

Offline



Posts: 1 739





Posts: 1 739 Re: CONSERVATORY DISPUTE « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:29:49 PM »













Get Ronnie Pickering around to give him a straightener! Logged