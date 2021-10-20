Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 20, 2021, 04:04:57 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
CONSERVATORY DISPUTE
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: CONSERVATORY DISPUTE (Read 52 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 804
CONSERVATORY DISPUTE
«
on:
Today
at 02:38:37 PM »
YOU HAVE TO LAUGH AT THAT ONE....WELL, I DID - HOW TO PISS ON YOUR NEXT DOOR NEIGHBOUR IF YOU DON'T GET ON WITH THEM..
A FUCKING CONSERVATORY
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16476760/mum-living-eyesore-neighbour-dumped-shipping-container-claiming-conservatory
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 947
Re: CONSERVATORY DISPUTE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:57:38 PM »
Does look like
yard in that garden, guessing they were scruffy sods before the container rocked up!
Logged
Tom_Trinder
Online
Posts: 1 739
Re: CONSERVATORY DISPUTE
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:29:49 PM »
Get Ronnie Pickering around to give him a straightener!
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 7 227
Re: CONSERVATORY DISPUTE
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:41:32 PM »
Scruffy cunts
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...