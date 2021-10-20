Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 20, 2021, 05:51:10 PM
RACE ROW
Today at 02:35:15 PM
ASHELY BANJO & JIM DAVIDSON


https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/16478701/ashley-banjo-jim-davidson-blm-diversity-dance/
Reply #1 on: Today at 03:39:15 PM
From what i've seen, it was set up to make Jim look a cunt. As soon as he twigged he was onto a loser no matter what he said, he fucked off.
Reply #2 on: Today at 03:51:16 PM
Got some dubious views old Jim but he must be stupid or arrogant if he went into that knowing the full score on what the programme was about.
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:40:08 PM
BANJOEY !!!   oleary
