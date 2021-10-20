headset

RACE ROW « on: Today at 02:35:15 PM »





https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/16478701/ashley-banjo-jim-davidson-blm-diversity-dance/ ASHELY BANJO & JIM DAVIDSON

Bernie

Re: RACE ROW « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:39:15 PM » From what i've seen, it was set up to make Jim look a cunt. As soon as he twigged he was onto a loser no matter what he said, he fucked off.

Itchy_ring

Re: RACE ROW « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:51:16 PM » Got some dubious views old Jim but he must be stupid or arrogant if he went into that knowing the full score on what the programme was about.