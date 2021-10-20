Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 20, 2021, 04:04:45 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
RACE ROW
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: RACE ROW (Read 44 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 804
RACE ROW
«
on:
Today
at 02:35:15 PM »
ASHELY BANJO & JIM DAVIDSON
https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/16478701/ashley-banjo-jim-davidson-blm-diversity-dance/
Logged
Bernie
Online
Posts: 7 227
Re: RACE ROW
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:39:15 PM »
From what i've seen, it was set up to make Jim look a cunt. As soon as he twigged he was onto a loser no matter what he said, he fucked off.
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 947
Re: RACE ROW
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:51:16 PM »
Got some dubious views old Jim but he must be stupid or arrogant if he went into that knowing the full score on what the programme was about.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...