GOOGLE ASKING FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY !!!
« on: October 20, 2021, 02:02:55 PM »
WHAT'S YOUR VIEW ON THIS !!!

Re: GOOGLE ASKING FOR YOUR BIRTHDSY !!!
« Reply #1 on: October 20, 2021, 02:15:51 PM »
Give a false one if you are a paranoid person in general.





you would be no good on the gear with me if you are

Re: GOOGLE ASKING FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY !!!
« Reply #2 on: October 20, 2021, 03:58:31 PM »



I KEEP IGNORING THE PROMPT BUT IT KEEPS COMING BACK. WAS TOLD YOU COULD HAVE YER ACCOUNT DELETED IF YER WAIT TOO LONG !!!

Re: GOOGLE ASKING FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY !!!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:37:32 AM »



You might need some remote assistant



Gis a shout if you need any help ...



It might be a scammer - give them fuck all
You might need some remote assistant
Gis a shout if you need any help ...