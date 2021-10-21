Welcome,
October 21, 2021, 10:19:42 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GOOGLE ASKING FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY !!!
Author
Topic: GOOGLE ASKING FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY !!! (Read 127 times)
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 548
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
GOOGLE ASKING FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY !!!
Yesterday
at 02:02:55 PM
WHAT'S YOUR VIEW ON THIS !!!
Yesterday
at 03:57:03 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Posts: 2 817
Re: GOOGLE ASKING FOR YOUR BIRTHDSY !!!
Yesterday
at 02:15:51 PM
Give a false one if you are a paranoid person in general.
you would be no good on the gear with me if you are
Logged
Posts: 17 548
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOOGLE ASKING FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY !!!
Yesterday
at 03:58:31 PM
I KEEP IGNORING THE PROMPT BUT IT KEEPS COMING BACK.
WAS TOLD YOU COULD HAVE YER ACCOUNT DELETED IF YER WAIT TOO LONG !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Posts: 2 817
Re: GOOGLE ASKING FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY !!!
Today
at 08:37:32 AM
It might be a scammer - give them fuck all
You might need some remote assistant
Gis a shout if you need any help ...
Logged
Posts: 17 548
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: GOOGLE ASKING FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY !!!
Today
at 09:46:02 AM
It might be a scammer - give them fuck all
You might need some remote assistant
Gis a shout if you need any help ...
THANK YOU VERY MUCH . . . . THANK YOU !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
