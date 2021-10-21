Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 21, 2021, 10:19:42 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: GOOGLE ASKING FOR YOUR BIRTHDAY !!!  (Read 127 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 548


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 02:02:55 PM »
WHAT'S YOUR VIEW ON THIS !!!   :pd:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:57:03 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 817


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 02:15:51 PM »
Give a false one if you are a paranoid person in general.


you would be no good on the gear with me if you are
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 548


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:58:31 PM »
I KEEP IGNORING THE PROMPT BUT IT KEEPS COMING BACK.

WAS TOLD YOU COULD HAVE YER ACCOUNT DELETED IF YER WAIT TOO LONG !!!   oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 817


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:37:32 AM »
It might be a scammer - give them fuck all

You might need some remote assistant

Gis a shout if you need any help ...rava
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 548


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 09:46:02 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 08:37:32 AM
It might be a scammer - give them fuck all

You might need some remote assistant

Gis a shout if you need any help ...rava



THANK YOU VERY MUCH . . . . THANK YOU !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 