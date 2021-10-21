Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Bruce tin tacked!!  (Read 340 times)
headset
« on: Yesterday at 10:34:18 AM »
told  u earlier in the week ,,,, i hope you had some coin on it ITK towersy style :like:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10079395/Steve-Bruce-SACKED-Newcastle-boss-clubs-new-Saudi-led-own
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:46:32 AM »
IT COULD HAVE BEEN SO DIFFERENT FOR BRUSS !!!

HE WOULD HAVE LOVED TO HAVE KEPT IN WITH THE ROYALTY, BECOMING BEST FRIENDS, EXCHANGING CHRISTMS CARDS, BOWING BEFORE THEM ETC RTC.

BUT ALAS IT WAS NOT TO BE !!!   :meltdown:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:01:22 AM »
Average manager who has been pretty lucky to get to 1000 matches as a manager and to have had a no questions asked prem job for the last few years, time to retire but with probably be on Gibbo's list for next season  rava
headset
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:03:31 PM »
Fell lucky in one sense - he will have known the part he was playing under Ashley . Simon Jordon just mentioned it take the heat off him(ashely) as owner keep them up and you'll get rewarded for it long term with your pay out when it gets sold
Winston
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:12:28 PM »
Propper ITK predicting Bruce would  be sacked

Howe to Magpies?
headset
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:18:38 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 12:12:28 PM
Propper ITK predicting Bruce would  be sacked

Howe to Magpies?




You have to be in it to win it - as a newbie, you are excused for missing the gag mcl


Not a bad shout Howe :like:
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:01:38 PM »
I think I get the gag now youve pointed it out to me  mcl
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:05:43 PM »
ARE YOU RELATED TO CHURCHILL ???   :pd:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:11:50 PM »
With an £8 million payoff. Im sure hes devastated.
 
Itchy_ring
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:25:14 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Yesterday at 04:11:50 PM
With an £8 million payoff. Im sure hes devastated.
 


Whatever you think of Fat Ash it does sound like he made sure Brucie was going to walk away with a big bag of cash.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:09:25 PM »
With 8 million pie vouchers burning a hole in burst beanbag head's sweaty sausage fingers, keep your eyes on Greggs' share price.
plazmuh
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:56:37 PM »
https://socceronsunday.com/article/newcastle-for-sale-again-after-spurs-loss/?fbclid=IwAR0Jio15AQsOHsd0Zro6tDkOathH2aSwGsONqStThsenfWOEUsb5yE8xiCU

 sshhh
Winston
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 07:30:13 PM »
He had to go

The football was dire

 
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:18:53 PM »
HE IS A MAN U OLD BOY !!!   
headset
« Reply #14 on: Today at 08:09:00 AM »
You get a mention in his dispatches TM --- when he mentioned cabbages I thought of you and your picture
Winston
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:55:08 AM »
Apparently the owners want a interim manager to take charge until the end of the season

I dont know enough about Fonseca or Favre to have any idea how they would manage in the premier league

Lampard and Gerrard seem too risky as well

The obvious candidates are Howe or Martinez for the season or Conte if he can be convinced to sign
El Capitan
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:56:21 AM »
Could they bring Joe Kinnear back?
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:04:49 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 08:09:00 AM
You get a mention in his dispatches TM --- when he mentioned cabbages I thought of you and your picture



THANK YOU VERY MUCH . . . . THANK YOU !!!
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #18 on: Today at 12:10:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 11:56:21 AM
Could they bring Joe Kinnear back?

Are you jokin' 'ere?
