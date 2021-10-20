Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Bruce tin tacked!!  (Read 258 times)
on: Today at 10:34:18 AM
told  u earlier in the week ,,,, i hope you had some coin on it ITK towersy style :like:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10079395/Steve-Bruce-SACKED-Newcastle-boss-clubs-new-Saudi-led-own
Reply #1 on: Today at 10:46:32 AM
IT COULD HAVE BEEN SO DIFFERENT FOR BRUSS !!!

HE WOULD HAVE LOVED TO HAVE KEPT IN WITH THE ROYALTY, BECOMING BEST FRIENDS, EXCHANGING CHRISTMS CARDS, BOWING BEFORE THEM ETC RTC.

BUT ALAS IT WAS NOT TO BE !!!   :meltdown:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:01:22 AM
Average manager who has been pretty lucky to get to 1000 matches as a manager and to have had a no questions asked prem job for the last few years, time to retire but with probably be on Gibbo's list for next season  rava
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:03:31 PM
Fell lucky in one sense - he will have known the part he was playing under Ashley . Simon Jordon just mentioned it take the heat off him(ashely) as owner keep them up and you'll get rewarded for it long term with your pay out when it gets sold
Reply #4 on: Today at 12:12:28 PM
Propper ITK predicting Bruce would  be sacked

Howe to Magpies?
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:18:38 PM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 12:12:28 PM
Propper ITK predicting Bruce would  be sacked

Howe to Magpies?




You have to be in it to win it - as a newbie, you are excused for missing the gag mcl


Not a bad shout Howe :like:
Reply #6 on: Today at 03:01:38 PM
I think I get the gag now youve pointed it out to me  mcl
Reply #7 on: Today at 04:05:43 PM
ARE YOU RELATED TO CHURCHILL ???   :pd:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Reply #8 on: Today at 04:11:50 PM
With an £8 million payoff. Im sure hes devastated.
 
Reply #9 on: Today at 04:25:14 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:11:50 PM
With an £8 million payoff. Im sure hes devastated.
 


Whatever you think of Fat Ash it does sound like he made sure Brucie was going to walk away with a big bag of cash.
Reply #10 on: Today at 06:09:25 PM
With 8 million pie vouchers burning a hole in burst beanbag head's sweaty sausage fingers, keep your eyes on Greggs' share price.
I know where you live
Reply #11 on: Today at 06:56:37 PM
https://socceronsunday.com/article/newcastle-for-sale-again-after-spurs-loss/?fbclid=IwAR0Jio15AQsOHsd0Zro6tDkOathH2aSwGsONqStThsenfWOEUsb5yE8xiCU

 sshhh
Reply #12 on: Today at 07:30:13 PM
He had to go

The football was dire

 
Reply #13 on: Today at 08:18:53 PM
HE IS A MAN U OLD BOY !!!   
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Reply #14 on: Today at 08:30:41 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
