October 20, 2021, 05:51:04 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bruce tin tacked!!
Author
Topic: Bruce tin tacked!! (Read 179 times)
headset
Posts: 2 804
Bruce tin tacked!!
told u earlier in the week ,,,, i hope you had some coin on it ITK towersy style
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10079395/Steve-Bruce-SACKED-Newcastle-boss-clubs-new-Saudi-led-own
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 543
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Bruce tin tacked!!
IT COULD HAVE BEEN SO DIFFERENT FOR BRUSS !!!
HE WOULD HAVE LOVED TO HAVE KEPT IN WITH THE ROYALTY, BECOMING BEST FRIENDS, EXCHANGING CHRISTMS CARDS, BOWING BEFORE THEM ETC RTC.
BUT ALAS IT WAS NOT TO BE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 948
Re: Bruce tin tacked!!
Average manager who has been pretty lucky to get to 1000 matches as a manager and to have had a no questions asked prem job for the last few years, time to retire but with probably be on Gibbo's list for next season
headset
Posts: 2 804
Re: Bruce tin tacked!!
Fell lucky in one sense - he will have known the part he was playing under Ashley . Simon Jordon just mentioned it take the heat off him(ashely) as owner keep them up and you'll get rewarded for it long term with your pay out when it gets sold
Winston
Posts: 166
Re: Bruce tin tacked!!
Propper ITK predicting Bruce would be sacked
Howe to Magpies?
headset
Posts: 2 804
Re: Bruce tin tacked!!
Propper ITK predicting Bruce would be sacked
Howe to Magpies?
You have to be in it to win it - as a newbie, you are excused for missing the gag
Not a bad shout Howe
Winston
Posts: 166
Re: Bruce tin tacked!!
I think I get the gag now youve pointed it out to me
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 543
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Bruce tin tacked!!
ARE YOU RELATED TO CHURCHILL ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 132
Re: Bruce tin tacked!!
With an £8 million payoff. Im sure hes devastated.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 948
Re: Bruce tin tacked!!
With an £8 million payoff. Im sure hes devastated.
Whatever you think of Fat Ash it does sound like he made sure Brucie was going to walk away with a big bag of cash.
Loading...