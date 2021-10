headset

Posts: 2 804 Bruce tin tacked!! « on: Today at 10:34:18 AM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10079395/Steve-Bruce-SACKED-Newcastle-boss-clubs-new-Saudi-led-own told u earlier in the week ,,,, i hope you had some coin on it ITK towersy style Logged

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 543JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Bruce tin tacked!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:46:32 AM »



HE WOULD HAVE LOVED TO HAVE KEPT IN WITH THE ROYALTY, BECOMING BEST FRIENDS, EXCHANGING CHRISTMS CARDS, BOWING BEFORE THEM ETC RTC.



IT COULD HAVE BEEN SO DIFFERENT FOR BRUSS !!!HE WOULD HAVE LOVED TO HAVE KEPT IN WITH THE ROYALTY, BECOMING BEST FRIENDS, EXCHANGING CHRISTMS CARDS, BOWING BEFORE THEM ETC RTC.BUT ALAS IT WAS NOT TO BE !!!

Posts: 2 948 Re: Bruce tin tacked!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:01:22 AM » Average manager who has been pretty lucky to get to 1000 matches as a manager and to have had a no questions asked prem job for the last few years, time to retire but with probably be on Gibbo's list for next season

Posts: 2 804 Re: Bruce tin tacked!! « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:03:31 PM » Fell lucky in one sense - he will have known the part he was playing under Ashley . Simon Jordon just mentioned it take the heat off him(ashely) as owner keep them up and you'll get rewarded for it long term with your pay out when it gets sold

Posts: 2 804 Re: Bruce tin tacked!! « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:18:38 PM » Quote from: Winston on Today at 12:12:28 PM Propper ITK predicting Bruce would be sacked



Howe to Magpies?









You have to be in it to win it - as a newbie, you are excused for missing the gag





Not a bad shout Howe You have to be in it to win it - as a newbie, you are excused for missing the gagNot a bad shout Howe Logged

Posts: 166 Re: Bruce tin tacked!! « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:01:38 PM » I think I get the gag now youíve pointed it out to me

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 543JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Bruce tin tacked!! « Reply #7 on: Today at 04:05:43 PM » ARE YOU RELATED TO CHURCHILL ???