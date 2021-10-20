Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Bruce tin tacked!!
headset
on: Today at 10:34:18 AM
told  u earlier in the week ,,,, i hope you had some coin on it ITK towersy style :like:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10079395/Steve-Bruce-SACKED-Newcastle-boss-clubs-new-Saudi-led-own
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #1 on: Today at 10:46:32 AM
IT COULD HAVE BEEN SO DIFFERENT FOR BRUSS !!!

HE WOULD HAVE LOVED TO HAVE KEPT IN WITH THE ROYALTY, BECOMING BEST FRIENDS, EXCHANGING CHRISTMS CARDS, BOWING BEFORE THEM ETC RTC.

BUT ALAS IT WAS NOT TO BE !!!   :meltdown:
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:01:22 AM
Average manager who has been pretty lucky to get to 1000 matches as a manager and to have had a no questions asked prem job for the last few years, time to retire but with probably be on Gibbo's list for next season  rava
headset
Reply #3 on: Today at 12:03:31 PM
Fell lucky in one sense - he will have known the part he was playing under Ashley . Simon Jordon just mentioned it take the heat off him(ashely) as owner keep them up and you'll get rewarded for it long term with your pay out when it gets sold
Last Edit: Today at 12:06:42 PM by headset
Winston
Reply #4 on: Today at 12:12:28 PM
Propper ITK predicting Bruce would  be sacked

Howe to Magpies?
