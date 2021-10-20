told u earlier in the week ,,,, i hope you had some coin on it ITK towersy style

Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 538





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 538JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT Re: Bruce tin tacked!! « Reply #1 on: Today at 10:46:32 AM »



HE WOULD HAVE LOVED TO HAVE KEPT IN WITH THE ROYALTY, BECOMING BEST FRIENDS, EXCHANGING CHRISTMS CARDS, BOWING BEFORE THEM ETC RTC.



BUT ALAS IT WAS NOT TO BE !!! IT COULD HAVE BEEN SO DIFFERENT FOR BRUSS !!!HE WOULD HAVE LOVED TO HAVE KEPT IN WITH THE ROYALTY, BECOMING BEST FRIENDS, EXCHANGING CHRISTMS CARDS, BOWING BEFORE THEM ETC RTC.BUT ALAS IT WAS NOT TO BE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats