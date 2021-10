Itchy_ring

Posts: 2 949 Covid back in Headlines « on: Today at 07:35:49 AM »



They can fuck off just throwing headline figures around no real stats about age and pre existing conditions of those dying I'm no anti vaxer or denier but FFS all over the news today like they are doing the government's softening up

Totally agree, the fearmongering is now in overdrive and unfortunately an awful lot



of people have bought into this crap.

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





AND NOW THEY'RE ON ABOUT THIS SUPER FLU.

IT DOES HAVE A LOT OF PEOPLE WORRIED AND IS AFFECTING THE SO CALLED RETURN TO NORMALITY !!!



IT DOES HAVE A LOT OF PEOPLE WORRIED AND IS AFFECTING THE SO CALLED RETURN TO NORMALITY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Crabamity





Softening the country up for some lockdown action over Xmas. Free up all the restaurants and bars for them and their mates