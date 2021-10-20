Welcome,
October 20, 2021, 08:02:24 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Covid back in Headlines
Author
Topic: Covid back in Headlines
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 940
Covid back in Headlines
Today
at 07:35:49 AM »
I'm no anti vaxer or denier but FFS all over the news today like they are doing the government's softening up
They can fuck off just throwing headline figures around not real stats about age and pre existing conditionsI of those dying
