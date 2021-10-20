Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 20, 2021
Topic: Covid back in Headlines
Today at 07:35:49 AM
I'm no anti vaxer or denier but FFS all over the news today like they are doing the government's softening up

They can fuck off just throwing headline figures around not real stats about age and pre existing conditionsI of those dying
