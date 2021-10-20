headset

Offline



Posts: 2 792





Posts: 2 792 Gold plated poppdoms Now « on: Today at 05:09:58 AM »





It will help boost the takings for any laundering that might go on in these places











https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16468236/indian-copies-salt-bae-giant-golden-poppadom/



It won't be long before we have a first gold plated pizza soon in BoroIt will help boost the takings for any laundering that might go on in these places Logged