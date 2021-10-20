Welcome,
October 20, 2021, 05:44:55 AM
Motorway madness video
Author
Topic: Motorway madness video (Read 6 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 792
Motorway madness video
«
on:
Today
at 05:03:10 AM »
a very lucky car driver - it's not often you take on an hgv and come out of it without serious injury
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16471685/moment-lorry-shunts-car-down-motorway/
