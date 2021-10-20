Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 20, 2021, 05:44:55 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Motorway madness video  (Read 6 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 792


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:03:10 AM »
a very lucky car driver - it's not often you take on an hgv and come out of it without serious injury




https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16471685/moment-lorry-shunts-car-down-motorway/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 