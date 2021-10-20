Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: PEARSON UL BE GOING APE !!!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« on: Yesterday at 09:37:39 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:26:21 AM »
One's bad enough in injury but two is a proper shit show - he will have some cunt against the dressing room wall after that - always on the edge is our Nigel monkey
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:28:49 AM »
ARE YOU AN OSTRICH ???   
