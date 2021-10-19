Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Middlesbrough - Barnsley  (Read 445 times)
Winston
« on: October 19, 2021, 07:25:39 PM »
Anyone going?
Winston
« Reply #1 on: October 19, 2021, 07:29:37 PM »
Barnsley are struggling so I'll go for a Boro win
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: October 19, 2021, 07:47:20 PM »
It's a no from me, can't be bothered at the moment but can see us getting another 2-0 
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: October 19, 2021, 07:52:40 PM »
 :bc:
I hope its as mild as it is now.
Snoozy
« Reply #4 on: October 19, 2021, 09:32:56 PM »
Quote from: Winston on October 19, 2021, 07:25:39 PM
Anyone going?

Yup. Ill be there with son and a reprobate from here who likes dogs klins
headset
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:21:38 AM »
It's on the roger melly - now unless it hoys it down.




I will be in attendance to see another Boro win :mido:
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:21:10 AM »
I'm hoping to get to some games soon

Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:32:51 AM »
Where are you based Winston and how come you haven't been?
Winston
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:48:05 AM »
Im from the South East but am waiting to move up to retire 
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:31:04 PM »
Id not have a free ride on the team bus to watch no clue Neil fuck things up again
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:34:19 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 09:48:05 AM
Im from the South East but am waiting to move up to retire 


Fair enough, not sure a freezing Riverside with a clueless Warnock team running around is my idea of a good retirement but each to their own!
Winston
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 02:08:24 PM »
Haha well Im looking forward to it

 :like:
headset
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:14:03 PM »
You had better wrap up well if your a southerner up here in the winter months.

Get in amongst the red faction where it is nice and compact if you feel the cold easily.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:36:54 PM »
Decent win and good performance from what Ive heard, good chance to keep it going against a poor Cardiff side on Saturday.  Cant believe we are only 3 points off 5/6 place, poor league outside top 3.
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:40:48 PM »
And they even played this at half-time......

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eq31LxmypjM  :like:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:52:42 PM »
 :homer: Loved Secret Affair when they were first out early 80s
Bud Wiser
Bausor OUT!!!


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:11:07 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 10:52:42 PM
:homer: Loved Secret Affair when they were first out early 80s

1979 mate.  mcl
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:54:08 AM »
2 shocking defences, was comical at times. Much needed win but still a lot wrong with this team.
Minge
Superstar


« Reply #18 on: Today at 05:50:58 AM »
Unbelievably and fortunately there are teams more fucking shiiiiite than us .
headset
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:44:16 AM »
It's time to pick the towels up you lot have been thrown about

The boro's going up to stay.... monkey

Should have buried them last night poor in front of goal us.

I will see where we are come the new year before shouting from the rooftops.

I still dont see us as a top-six side.
El Capitan
« Reply #20 on: Today at 11:53:33 AM »
Were missing our entire best back 4 to be fair (admittedly, circumstances have probably now pushed Bamba into that category), so were bound to have a few shakey moments at the back.


Its the same problem Liverpool had last season having to use your best midfielders to plug gaps in defence can leave you wide open in games


I see a top 8 side here
           
               Lumley

Dijksteel  Fry  Bamba  Bola

              Howson

  Payero/McNair  Crooks

Tav                      Jones / Hernandez

               Sporar
El Capitan
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:54:33 AM »
And dont forget we still have Ameobi to come back 
Bill Buxton
« Reply #22 on: Today at 12:32:32 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 05:50:58 AM
Unbelievably and fortunately there are teams more fucking shiiiiite than us .


Absolutely true.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:10:34 PM »
Quote from: Snoozy on October 19, 2021, 09:32:56 PM
Quote from: Winston on October 19, 2021, 07:25:39 PM
Anyone going?

Yup. Ill be there with son and a reprobate from here who likes dogs klins

 :bc: :bc:
