October 21, 2021, 02:07:09 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Author
Topic: Middlesbrough - Barnsley (Read 445 times)
Winston
Posts: 171
Middlesbrough - Barnsley
October 19, 2021, 07:25:39 PM »
Anyone going?
Winston
Posts: 171
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
October 19, 2021, 07:29:37 PM »
Barnsley are struggling so I'll go for a Boro win
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 959
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
October 19, 2021, 07:47:20 PM »
It's a no from me, can't be bothered at the moment but can see us getting another 2-0
Robbso
Posts: 15 299
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
October 19, 2021, 07:52:40 PM »
I hope its as mild as it is now.
Snoozy
Posts: 510
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
October 19, 2021, 09:32:56 PM »
Yup. Ill be there with son and a reprobate from here who likes dogs
headset
Posts: 2 820
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Yesterday
at 04:21:38 AM »
It's on the roger melly - now unless it hoys it down.
I will be in attendance to see another Boro win
Winston
Posts: 171
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Yesterday
at 09:21:10 AM »
I'm hoping to get to some games soon
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 959
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Yesterday
at 09:32:51 AM »
Where are you based Winston and how come you haven't been?
Winston
Posts: 171
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Yesterday
at 09:48:05 AM »
Im from the South East but am waiting to move up to retire
Minge
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Yesterday
at 12:31:04 PM »
Id not have a free ride on the team bus to watch no clue Neil fuck things up again
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 959
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Yesterday
at 01:34:19 PM »
Fair enough, not sure a freezing Riverside with a clueless Warnock team running around is my idea of a good retirement but each to their own!
Winston
Posts: 171
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Yesterday
at 02:08:24 PM »
Haha well Im looking forward to it
headset
Posts: 2 820
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Yesterday
at 02:14:03 PM »
You had better wrap up well if your a southerner up here in the winter months.
Get in amongst the red faction where it is nice and compact if you feel the cold easily.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 959
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Yesterday
at 10:36:54 PM »
Decent win and good performance from what Ive heard, good chance to keep it going against a poor Cardiff side on Saturday. Cant believe we are only 3 points off 5/6 place, poor league outside top 3.
Bud Wiser
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Yesterday
at 10:40:48 PM »
And they even played this at half-time......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eq31LxmypjM
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 959
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Yesterday
at 10:52:42 PM »
Loved Secret Affair when they were first out early 80s
Bud Wiser
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Yesterday
at 11:11:07 PM »
1979 mate.
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 537
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Today
at 12:54:08 AM »
2 shocking defences, was comical at times. Much needed win but still a lot wrong with this team.
Minge
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Today
at 05:50:58 AM »
Unbelievably and fortunately there are teams more fucking shiiiiite than us .
headset
Posts: 2 820
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Today
at 07:44:16 AM »
It's time to pick the towels up you lot have been thrown about
The boro's going up to stay....
Should have buried them last night poor in front of goal us.
I will see where we are come the new year before shouting from the rooftops.
I still dont see us as a top-six side.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 606
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Today
at 11:53:33 AM »
Were missing our entire best back 4 to be fair (admittedly, circumstances have probably now pushed Bamba into that category), so were bound to have a few shakey moments at the back.
Its the same problem Liverpool had last season having to use your best midfielders to plug gaps in defence can leave you wide open in games
I see a top 8 side here
Lumley
Dijksteel Fry Bamba Bola
Howson
Payero/McNair Crooks
Tav Jones / Hernandez
Sporar
El Capitan
Posts: 45 606
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Today
at 11:54:33 AM »
And dont forget we still have Ameobi to come back
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 134
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Today
at 12:32:32 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 05:50:58 AM
Unbelievably and fortunately there are teams more fucking shiiiiite than us .
Absolutely true.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 030
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Today
at 01:10:34 PM »
