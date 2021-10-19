Itchy_ring

Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley « Reply #2 on: October 19, 2021, 07:47:20 PM » It's a no from me, can't be bothered at the moment but can see us getting another 2-0

Robbso
Posts: 15 299 Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley « Reply #3 on: October 19, 2021, 07:52:40 PM »

I hope its as mild as it is now.

headset
Posts: 2 820 Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 04:21:38 AM »









I will be in attendance to see another Boro win It's on the roger melly - now unless it hoys it down.I will be in attendance to see another Boro win

Posts: 2 959 Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:32:51 AM » Where are you based Winston and how come you haven't been?

Winston
Posts: 171 Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:48:05 AM »

Im from the South East but am waiting to move up to retire

Minge
Posts: 10 724Superstar Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:31:04 PM » Id not have a free ride on the team bus to watch no clue Neil fuck things up again

Posts: 2 959 Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:34:19 PM » Quote from: Winston on Yesterday at 09:48:05 AM



Im from the South East but am waiting to move up to retire

Fair enough, not sure a freezing Riverside with a clueless Warnock team running around is my idea of a good retirement but each to their own!

Posts: 2 820 Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 02:14:03 PM » You had better wrap up well if your a southerner up here in the winter months.



Get in amongst the red faction where it is nice and compact if you feel the cold easily.

Posts: 2 959 Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:36:54 PM » Decent win and good performance from what Ive heard, good chance to keep it going against a poor Cardiff side on Saturday. Cant believe we are only 3 points off 5/6 place, poor league outside top 3.

Posts: 2 959 Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:52:42 PM » Loved Secret Affair when they were first out early 80s

MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 537 Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley « Reply #17 on: Today at 12:54:08 AM » 2 shocking defences, was comical at times. Much needed win but still a lot wrong with this team.

Posts: 10 724Superstar Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley « Reply #18 on: Today at 05:50:58 AM » Unbelievably and fortunately there are teams more fucking shiiiiite than us .

Posts: 2 820 Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:44:16 AM »



The boro's going up to stay....



Should have buried them last night poor in front of goal us.



I will see where we are come the new year before shouting from the rooftops.



headset
It's time to pick the towels up you lot have been thrown aboutThe boro's going up to stay....Should have buried them last night poor in front of goal us.I will see where we are come the new year before shouting from the rooftops.I still dont see us as a top-six side.

El Capitan
Posts: 45 605 Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley « Reply #20 on: Today at 11:53:33 AM » Were missing our entire best back 4 to be fair (admittedly, circumstances have probably now pushed Bamba into that category), so were bound to have a few shakey moments at the back.





Its the same problem Liverpool had last season having to use your best midfielders to plug gaps in defence can leave you wide open in games





I see a top 8 side here



Lumley



Dijksteel Fry Bamba Bola



Howson



Payero/McNair Crooks



Tav Jones / Hernandez



Sporar