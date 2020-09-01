Welcome,
October 20, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Author
Topic: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Winston
Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:25:39 PM
Anyone going?
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:29:37 PM
Barnsley are struggling so I'll go for a Boro win
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:47:20 PM
It's a no from me, can't be bothered at the moment but can see us getting another 2-0
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:52:40 PM
I hope its as mild as it is now.
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:32:56 PM
Quote from: Winston on
Yesterday
at 07:25:39 PM
Anyone going?
Yup. Ill be there with son and a reprobate from here who likes dogs
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:21:38 AM
It's on the roger melly - now unless it hoys it down.
I will be in attendance to see another Boro win
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:21:10 AM
I'm hoping to get to some games soon
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:32:51 AM
Where are you based Winston and how come you haven't been?
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:48:05 AM
Im from the South East but am waiting to move up to retire
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:31:04 PM
Id not have a free ride on the team bus to watch no clue Neil fuck things up again
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:34:19 PM
Quote from: Winston on
Today
at 09:48:05 AM
Im from the South East but am waiting to move up to retire
Fair enough, not sure a freezing Riverside with a clueless Warnock team running around is my idea of a good retirement but each to their own!
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:08:24 PM
Haha well Im looking forward to it
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:14:03 PM
You had better wrap up well if your a southerner up here in the winter months.
Get in amongst the red faction where it is nice and compact if you feel the cold easily.
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:36:54 PM
Decent win and good performance from what Ive heard, good chance to keep it going against a poor Cardiff side on Saturday. Cant believe we are only 3 points off 5/6 place, poor league outside top 3.
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 10:40:48 PM
And they even played this at half-time......
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eq31LxmypjM
https://reclaimthenet.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/EgYIu2WXcAAGG8Z.jpg
Re: Middlesbrough - Barnsley
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 10:52:42 PM
Loved Secret Affair when they were first out early 80s
