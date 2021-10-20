Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 20, 2021
Author Topic: Middlesbrough - Barnsley  (Read 194 times)
Winston
« on: Yesterday at 07:25:39 PM »
Anyone going?
Winston
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:29:37 PM »
Barnsley are struggling so I'll go for a Boro win
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:47:20 PM »
It's a no from me, can't be bothered at the moment but can see us getting another 2-0 
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:52:40 PM »
 :bc:
I hope its as mild as it is now.
Snoozy
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:32:56 PM »
Yup. Ill be there with son and a reprobate from here who likes dogs klins
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 04:21:38 AM »
It's on the roger melly - now unless it hoys it down.




I will be in attendance to see another Boro win :mido:
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:21:10 AM »
I'm hoping to get to some games soon

Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:32:51 AM »
Where are you based Winston and how come you haven't been?
Winston
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:48:05 AM »
Im from the South East but am waiting to move up to retire 
Minge
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:31:04 PM »
Id not have a free ride on the team bus to watch no clue Neil fuck things up again
Itchy_ring
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:34:19 PM »
Fair enough, not sure a freezing Riverside with a clueless Warnock team running around is my idea of a good retirement but each to their own!
Winston
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:08:24 PM »
Haha well Im looking forward to it

headset
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:14:03 PM »
You had better wrap up well if your a southerner up here in the winter months.

Get in amongst the red faction where it is nice and compact if you feel the cold easily.
