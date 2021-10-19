Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 19, 2021
Middlesbrough - Barnsley
Winston
Today at 07:25:39 PM
Anyone going?
Winston
Reply #1 on: Today at 07:29:37 PM
Barnsley are struggling so I'll go for a Boro win
Itchy_ring
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:47:20 PM
It's a no from me, can't be bothered at the moment but can see us getting another 2-0 
Robbso
Reply #3 on: Today at 07:52:40 PM
 :bc:
I hope its as mild as it is now.
