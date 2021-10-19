Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 19, 2021, 08:26:52 PM
Topic: One of two
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 938


on: Today at 05:24:45 PM
shops that I ever had any interest in visiting when I was a kid, the other was just round the corner on Borough Rd
Logged
Bob_Ender
Posts: 1 132


Reply #1 on: Today at 06:18:52 PM
To the left.....them were the days when ya could leave the kids outside  a shop in the town center.

Probably Guy G ........or Ben...............would explain a lot like......just sayin🐕x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 511


Reply #2 on: Today at 06:23:08 PM
I always found the big toy shop in Stockton to be better.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 938


Reply #3 on: Today at 07:45:50 PM
Don't think I ever went to Stockton as a kid, to be honest probably only went into town once a month and we only lived end of Linny rd in the village.
Logged
Robbso
Posts: 15 299


Reply #4 on: Today at 07:54:58 PM
Hard to believe looking at it now but we rarely went to Boro as kids, everything we needed was In Southbank. Lucky to get a newspaper now.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 534


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


Reply #5 on: Today at 08:24:02 PM
NOT MANY AFRICANS IN THAT PIC !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
