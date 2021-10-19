shops that I ever had any interest in visiting when I was a kid, the other was just round the corner on Borough Rd

Bob_Ender

Online



Posts: 1 132





Posts: 1 132 Re: One of two « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:18:52 PM » To the left.....them were the days when ya could leave the kids outside a shop in the town center.



Probably Guy G ........or Ben...............would explain a lot like......just sayin🐕x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."