October 19, 2021, 10:29:07 PM
News:
Rooney for the Geordies ?
Author
Topic: Rooney for the Geordies ? (Read 137 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 780
Rooney for the Geordies ?
«
on:
Today
at 11:09:06 AM »
He has only thrown his hat into the mix - someone please make it happen.....
I would piss myself if he goes to the talimags
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16464264/wayne-rooney-newcastle-manager-steve-bruce-derby/
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 938
Re: Rooney for the Geordies ?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:22:38 PM »
Plenty of auld slappers to go at up there
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 4 511
Re: Rooney for the Geordies ?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:45:54 PM »
Ive just pebbledashed the bog.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 510
Re: Rooney for the Geordies ?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:35:39 PM »
Pleeeeaaaaassse be true!
Logged
Login with username, password and session length
