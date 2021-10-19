Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Rooney for the Geordies ?  (Read 66 times)
headset
« on: Today at 11:09:06 AM »
He has only thrown his hat into the mix - someone please make it happen.....

I would piss myself if he goes to the talimags




https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/16464264/wayne-rooney-newcastle-manager-steve-bruce-derby/
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:22:38 PM »
Plenty of auld slappers to go at up there  :mido:
Ben G
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:45:54 PM »
Ive just pebbledashed the bog.
Tory Cunt
