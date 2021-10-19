Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 19, 2021, 06:18:56 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Glentoran keeper sent off
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Glentoran keeper sent off (Read 89 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 225
Glentoran keeper sent off
«
on:
Today
at 10:10:36 AM »
for levelling his own team mate
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58935066?fbclid=IwAR26Z68GmnDq7RjVIh5XGUU6MWoMj-WYdMte5KrDXnZNFpl1ePMENWUWZps
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 780
Re: Glentoran keeper sent off
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:03:41 AM »
saw that the other day - a right head the ball keeper - must have had money on 1-1
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 935
Re: Glentoran keeper sent off
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:28:37 PM »
Can't actually work out why he decide that the player he grabbed was to blame, it's no Bowyer / Dyer classic is it
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...