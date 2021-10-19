Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 19, 2021
Topic: Glentoran keeper sent off
Bernie
Today at 10:10:36 AM
for levelling his own team mate  lost

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58935066?fbclid=IwAR26Z68GmnDq7RjVIh5XGUU6MWoMj-WYdMte5KrDXnZNFpl1ePMENWUWZps
