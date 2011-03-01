Bernie

I think Dan Wooton makes some very salient points here



This murder was nothing to do with the nastiness of social media or coarsened political debate.



It is strongly suspected that it was about jihadi terror which doesn't care whether we are naughty or nice on social media or in a TV debate.



Only acknowledging that and, if the man under arrest is charged and found guilty and the motive for the murder is as suspected, attempting to stop the scourge of Islamic radicalisation of young British-born men will contribute to ensuring this type of attack never happens again.



But what hope do we have, if most of our leaders don't even want to talk about it?



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10104509/DAN-WOOTTON-politicians-said-David-Amess-murder-misdirection.html

I thought it was just me until i read this article.............The MP (a Catholic) was allegedly stabbed to death in a church by an Islamist..........yet within 24 hours the debate was steered towards banning abuse of MP's online (a worthy cause) - despite there seemingly being no online abuse involved in this case......or that of Jo Cox.I think Dan Wooton makes some very salient points here

They were saying the same on Times Radio this morning about the proposal to call the online abuse David's Law, as vile as some of the abuse is, it has absolutely nothing to do with this murder.

Farage just posted on FB



Everyone is missing the point. Sir David's murder is not about rhetoric in politics but terrorism. If we misdiagnose the illness then we won't find a cure.