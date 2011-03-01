Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
October 19, 2021, 10:29:00 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Narrative changed very quickly
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The Narrative changed very quickly (Read 174 times)
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 225
The Narrative changed very quickly
«
on:
Today
at 08:58:23 AM »
I thought it was just me until i read this article.............The MP (a Catholic) was allegedly stabbed to death in a church by an Islamist..........yet within 24 hours the debate was steered towards banning abuse of MP's online (a worthy cause) - despite there seemingly being no online abuse involved in this case......or that of Jo Cox.
I think Dan Wooton makes some very salient points here
This murder was nothing to do with the nastiness of social media or coarsened political debate.
It is strongly suspected that it was about jihadi terror which doesn't care whether we are naughty or nice on social media or in a TV debate.
Only acknowledging that and, if the man under arrest is charged and found guilty and the motive for the murder is as suspected, attempting to stop the scourge of Islamic radicalisation of young British-born men will contribute to ensuring this type of attack never happens again.
But what hope do we have, if most of our leaders don't even want to talk about it?
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10104509/DAN-WOOTTON-politicians-said-David-Amess-murder-misdirection.html
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 029
Re: The Narrative changed very quickly
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:01:20 AM »
Errrrrrr I never thought anything else
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 938
Re: The Narrative changed very quickly
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:04:46 AM »
They were saying the same on Times Radio this morning about the proposal to call the online abuse David's Law, as vile as some of the abuse is, it has absolutely nothing to do with this murder.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 225
Re: The Narrative changed very quickly
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:05:47 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Today
at 09:04:46 AM
They were saying the same on Times Radio this morning about the proposal to call the online abuse David's Law, as vile as some of the abuse is, it has absolutely nothing to do with this murder.
Exactly.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 029
Re: The Narrative changed very quickly
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 09:41:25 AM »
Two different subjects, bigshots online v. Muslim fundamental evil bastards
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 225
Re: The Narrative changed very quickly
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:57:44 AM »
Farage just posted on FB
Everyone is missing the point. Sir David's murder is not about rhetoric in politics but terrorism. If we misdiagnose the illness then we won't find a cure.
Logged
myboro
Offline
Posts: 953
Re: The Narrative changed very quickly
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:41:30 PM »
I agree this is unconnected to Online abuse and appears that some are trying to Hijack this which is very wrong. However to say it has nothing to do with political rhetoric (farage) in any way is also too simplistic.
Right wing populism including comments by Johnson have increased Islamaphobic attacks which in turn can lead to a response. Anyway interesting article, no excuse for what happend to David Amess it was a tragedy but even if not Causal there appears to be a relationship between right-wing populism and radicalisation to Islamic extremism in the UK.
https://www.jstor.org/stable/10.13169/jglobfaul.8.1.0034#metadata_info_tab_contents
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...