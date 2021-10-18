Welcome,
October 19, 2021, 06:18:49 PM
Wokists Attack Toon Tea Towel Wearers
Topic: Wokists Attack Toon Tea Towel Wearers
Bernie
Wokists Attack Toon Tea Towel Wearers
Today
at 08:52:42 AM »
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10104815/Kick-plan-talks-Newcastle-prevent-fans-wearing-tea-towels-tribute-Saudi-owners.html
Itchy_ring
Re: Wokists Attack Toon Tea Towel Wearers
Today
at 09:52:49 AM »
They're a mess, that's nothing new but it's hardly racist to dress up like idiots given the spirit of it.
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Wokists Attack Toon Tea Towel Wearers
Today
at 10:06:42 AM »
IT'LL ALL END IN TEARS. BETTER THE DEVIL YOU KNOW !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
Re: Wokists Attack Toon Tea Towel Wearers
Today
at 10:16:42 AM »
Given Mandy's wedge you'd have thought she'd have a decent plastic surgeon
headset
Re: Wokists Attack Toon Tea Towel Wearers
Today
at 10:48:52 AM »
The will always be some mad cunt offended by something. It's beyond laughable now.
headset
Re: Wokists Attack Toon Tea Towel Wearers
Today
at 10:50:38 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 10:06:42 AM
IT'LL ALL END IN TEARS. BETTER THE DEVIL YOU KNOW !!!
she needs a bottle of broon in her hand to go full-on Geordie
Holgateoldskool
Re: Wokists Attack Toon Tea Towel Wearers
Today
at 04:14:56 PM »
Mind they do look arseholes! Bit like some of our idiots wearing sombreros when we signed The Little Fella!
Squarewheelbike
Re: Wokists Attack Toon Tea Towel Wearers
Today
at 05:34:59 PM »
Wokist! Easier to text than "member of the loony left politically correct brigade"!
