Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 19, 2021, 07:55:57 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BEER CARRYING LEGEND  (Read 24 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 774


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:17:26 AM »
SOME SKILL CARRYING THAT LOT

I WOULDNT HAVE FANCIED THE WAIT AT THE BAR LIKE...

HE MUST BE THE GOFER...

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16456519/fc-twente-fan-48-beers/
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 