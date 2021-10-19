headset

Posts: 2 774 The bottle job cops « on: Today at 05:37:53 AM »

The Hungarians chased him and that was in a seated area.

If they employed proper coppers and not just any cunt that ticks boxes they might get somewhere.

I wouldn't have drinks at seats in grounds - thats a time bomb with the idiots flinging beer about.

That will lead to fighting.

Fuck all wrong withstanding.

Grow some balls as the cops had in the past at football matches... you soft twat





