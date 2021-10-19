Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 19, 2021, 07:55:51 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The bottle job cops  (Read 33 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 774


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:37:53 AM »
Don't want standing they just want an easy life.
The Hungarians chased him and that was in a seated area.
If they employed proper coppers and not just any cunt that ticks boxes they might get somewhere.
I wouldn't have drinks at seats in grounds - thats a time bomb with the idiots flinging beer about.
That will lead to fighting.
Fuck all wrong withstanding.
Grow some balls as the cops had in the past at football matches... you soft twat


https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16461302/standing-hooligans-chaos-england-euros-police/
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 925


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:11:43 AM »
If you watch the videos it's not far off equal numbers with the shithouses tooled up, should have got stuck in  :wanker:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 