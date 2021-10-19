Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 20, 2021, 10:14:54 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Im all for trying to help save the planet  (Read 351 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 792


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:20:31 AM »
so do my bit when I can. Unless it's a worldwide thing the UK will be just pissing in the wind the size of us.

It's the likes of China and others that need to be on board with climate change

Fair doos with Boris & Co pushing it

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16460774/boris-johnson-reassures-sun-readers-climate-change/
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 722

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:11:17 AM »
Totally pointless asking joe public to do anything, dosnt make any difference .

Its industry and the massive Corps that need to change
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 942


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:13:27 AM »
Yep me paying a fortune to bin my gas boiler isn't going to make any difference when the Chinese are knocking up new coal fired power stations
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:19:13 AM by Itchy_ring » Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 163


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:54:01 AM »
I always think to solve climate change you would need to end individualism

In other words being told you can't take more than  a few flights a year or what car you can drive

What worries me is will we basically see the poorest priced out of things which are currently cheap now

And you will still see people who are the richest try to get around and justify their lifestyle. Take coldplay a green tour which sounds anything but!

Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 537


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:17:29 AM »
SHOULD THEY HAVE SOME SORT OF PROMOTION TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO FART LESS ???   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 792


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:01:00 AM »
Amazingly Its cows farting that's the problem

A couple of chunky bastards after a good night out might give the cows are run for the money rava
Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 954


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:46:39 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:11:17 AM
Totally pointless asking joe public to do anything, dosnt make any difference .

Its industry and the massive Corps that need to change

Totally correct https://fullfact.org/news/are-100-companies-causing-71-carbon-emissions/

China have now committed to no new coal plant investments abroad and to reduce emissions from 2026. Can only see how it goes but Johnson has funded the replacement of 90,000 gas boilers with heat pumps which is pathetic. There are 25 million Gas Boilers and the funding only covers half the cost.

Insulate Britain is a better idea, Insulate Britain lists two main aims on its website:

1. The government should fund the insulation of all social housing by 2025

2. A "legally-binding national plan" for a low energy and low carbon retrofit of all homes in Britain by 2030
Low energy homes use considerably less energy and use renewable energy for heating and electricity.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 942


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:11:34 PM »
Neither insulating or heat pumps are going to provide the answer on their own to how to heat homes in the UK, I've lived in an old house where we installed top notch external insulation and all the other bells and whistle, it still needed heating not to mention hot water.
Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 163


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:26:35 PM »
2 weeks to see what the world's leaders decide what action to take

Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 722

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:46:38 PM »
Throw the fire out, Wear a wool jumper and jump up and down a lot
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 942


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:49:14 PM »
Always knew you were a green party member Minge 
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 722

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:44:29 PM »
Nah, just a wool fetish  :like:
Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 163


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:56:42 PM »
https://bdaily.co.uk/articles/2021/10/19/teesides-east-coat-cluster-to-create-thousands-of-jobs-in-net-zero-project

Teesside and Humber east coast cluster chosen as site to capture carbon

It has been announced today that billions will be spent on Teesside for the project to store carbon in order for the UK to meet its zero emissions target

Thousands of jobs (25,000) are expected to be created

Sounds promising  :like:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:58:45 PM by Winston » Logged
myboro
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 954


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:01:49 AM »
However it sounds you will be disappointed Winston, no money in Carbon Capture unless getting something else profitable for it!
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 792


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 04:24:11 AM »
Yes, I agree and was meaning the big corps need to play ball just as much as joe public :like:
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 722

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:15:42 AM »
Surely You can burn stuff in a closed furnace and have it carbon or whatever filtered so next to fuck all is released, and that next to fuck all would be virtually oxygen.

So, build a big fuck off closed furnace and filter the shite !

Piece of piss this save the world shit
Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 163


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:19:49 AM »
The investment of billions in Teesside is because the government will need to spend billions to meet its climate targets

I dont yet see how this can be seen as a bad thing?
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 942


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:31:50 AM »
It's the standard cry from Teesside lefties every time there is an announcement about investment in industry in the area, they start saying it isn't really going to do anything, isn't real money etc, such a bunch of miserable gits  :unlike:
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 424

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:57:53 AM »
Unfortunately the local Labour party are represented by people who have never had an original, positive, constructive thought in their entire lives. They are also completely tone deaf when it comes to what the majority (most important word here) of the electorate want. Houchen and the Tories have completely undercut them and they have no idea how to win back their seats. It's painful to see how much ground they have lost. When will the penny drop that people want to see action, and that they need to offer something. I'm just happy there are some competent Independents where I vote, otherwise I'd be drawing a cock and balls on my voting slip.
Logged
Winston
***
Online Online

Posts: 163


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:03:46 AM »
I pretty much agreed with the last few comments

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 