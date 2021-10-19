Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Im all for trying to help save the planet  (Read 281 times)
headset
Posts: 2 780


« on: Yesterday at 05:20:31 AM »
so do my bit when I can. Unless it's a worldwide thing the UK will be just pissing in the wind the size of us.

It's the likes of China and others that need to be on board with climate change

Fair doos with Boris & Co pushing it

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16460774/boris-johnson-reassures-sun-readers-climate-change/
Minge
Posts: 10 721

Superstar


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:11:17 AM »
Totally pointless asking joe public to do anything, dosnt make any difference .

Its industry and the massive Corps that need to change
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 938


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:13:27 AM »
Yep me paying a fortune to bin my gas boiler isn't going to make any difference when the Chinese are knocking up new coal fired power stations
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:19:13 AM by Itchy_ring »
Winston
Posts: 159


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:54:01 AM »
I always think to solve climate change you would need to end individualism

In other words being told you can't take more than  a few flights a year or what car you can drive

What worries me is will we basically see the poorest priced out of things which are currently cheap now

And you will still see people who are the richest try to get around and justify their lifestyle. Take coldplay a green tour which sounds anything but!

Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 535


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:17:29 AM »
SHOULD THEY HAVE SOME SORT OF PROMOTION TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO FART LESS ???   
headset
Posts: 2 780


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:01:00 AM »
Amazingly Its cows farting that's the problem

A couple of chunky bastards after a good night out might give the cows are run for the money rava
myboro
Posts: 954


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:46:39 PM »
Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 06:11:17 AM
Totally pointless asking joe public to do anything, dosnt make any difference .

Its industry and the massive Corps that need to change

Totally correct https://fullfact.org/news/are-100-companies-causing-71-carbon-emissions/

China have now committed to no new coal plant investments abroad and to reduce emissions from 2026. Can only see how it goes but Johnson has funded the replacement of 90,000 gas boilers with heat pumps which is pathetic. There are 25 million Gas Boilers and the funding only covers half the cost.

Insulate Britain is a better idea, Insulate Britain lists two main aims on its website:

1. The government should fund the insulation of all social housing by 2025

2. A "legally-binding national plan" for a low energy and low carbon retrofit of all homes in Britain by 2030
Low energy homes use considerably less energy and use renewable energy for heating and electricity.
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 938


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:11:34 PM »
Neither insulating or heat pumps are going to provide the answer on their own to how to heat homes in the UK, I've lived in an old house where we installed top notch external insulation and all the other bells and whistle, it still needed heating not to mention hot water.
Winston
Posts: 159


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:26:35 PM »
2 weeks to see what the world's leaders decide what action to take

Minge
Posts: 10 721

Superstar


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:46:38 PM »
Throw the fire out, Wear a wool jumper and jump up and down a lot
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 938


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 07:49:14 PM »
Always knew you were a green party member Minge 
Minge
Posts: 10 721

Superstar


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:44:29 PM »
Nah, just a wool fetish  :like:
Winston
Posts: 159


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:56:42 PM »
https://bdaily.co.uk/articles/2021/10/19/teesides-east-coat-cluster-to-create-thousands-of-jobs-in-net-zero-project

Teesside and Humber east coast cluster chosen as site to capture carbon

It has been announced today that billions will be spent on Teesside for the project to store carbon in order for the UK to meet its zero emissions target

Thousands of jobs (25,000) are expected to be created

Sounds promising  :like:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:58:45 PM by Winston »
myboro
Posts: 954


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:01:49 AM »
However it sounds you will be disappointed Winston, no money in Carbon Capture unless getting something else profitable for it!
