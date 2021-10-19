headset

Posts: 2 780 Im all for trying to help save the planet « on: Today at 05:20:31 AM »



It's the likes of China and others that need to be on board with climate change



Fair doos with Boris & Co pushing it



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16460774/boris-johnson-reassures-sun-readers-climate-change/ so do my bit when I can. Unless it's a worldwide thing the UK will be just pissing in the wind the size of us.

Winston

Posts: 159 Re: Im all for trying to help save the planet « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:54:01 AM » I always think to solve climate change you would need to end individualism



In other words being told you can't take more than a few flights a year or what car you can drive



What worries me is will we basically see the poorest priced out of things which are currently cheap now



And you will still see people who are the richest try to get around and justify their lifestyle. Take coldplay a green tour which sounds anything but!



Tortured_Mind

Posts: 17 535





SHOULD THEY HAVE SOME SORT OF PROMOTION TO ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO FART LESS ???

headset

Posts: 2 780 Re: Im all for trying to help save the planet « Reply #5 on: Today at 11:01:00 AM »



Amazingly Its cows farting that's the problem
A couple of chunky bastards after a good night out might give the cows are run for the money

myboro

Posts: 953 Re: Im all for trying to help save the planet « Reply #6 on: Today at 01:46:39 PM » Quote from: Minge on Today at 06:11:17 AM Totally pointless asking joe public to do anything, dosnt make any difference .



Its industry and the massive Corps that need to change



Totally correct



China have now committed to no new coal plant investments abroad and to reduce emissions from 2026. Can only see how it goes but Johnson has funded the replacement of 90,000 gas boilers with heat pumps which is pathetic. There are 25 million Gas Boilers and the funding only covers half the cost.



Insulate Britain is a better idea, Insulate Britain lists two main aims on its website:



1. The government should fund the insulation of all social housing by 2025



2. A "legally-binding national plan" for a low energy and low carbon retrofit of all homes in Britain by 2030

https://fullfact.org/news/are-100-companies-causing-71-carbon-emissions/ China have now committed to no new coal plant investments abroad and to reduce emissions from 2026. Can only see how it goes but Johnson has funded the replacement of 90,000 gas boilers with heat pumps which is pathetic. There are 25 million Gas Boilers and the funding only covers half the cost.

Insulate Britain is a better idea, Insulate Britain lists two main aims on its website:

1. The government should fund the insulation of all social housing by 2025

2. A "legally-binding national plan" for a low energy and low carbon retrofit of all homes in Britain by 2030

Low energy homes use considerably less energy and use renewable energy for heating and electricity.

Itchy_ring

Neither insulating or heat pumps are going to provide the answer on their own to how to heat homes in the UK, I've lived in an old house where we installed top notch external insulation and all the other bells and whistle, it still needed heating not to mention hot water.