Totally pointless asking joe public to do anything, dosnt make any difference .
Its industry and the massive Corps that need to change
Totally correct https://fullfact.org/news/are-100-companies-causing-71-carbon-emissions/
China have now committed to no new coal plant investments abroad and to reduce emissions from 2026. Can only see how it goes but Johnson has funded the replacement of 90,000 gas boilers with heat pumps which is pathetic. There are 25 million Gas Boilers and the funding only covers half the cost.
Insulate Britain is a better idea, Insulate Britain lists two main aims on its website:
1. The government should fund the insulation of all social housing by 2025
2. A "legally-binding national plan" for a low energy and low carbon retrofit of all homes in Britain by 2030
Low energy homes use considerably less energy and use renewable energy for heating and electricity.