I always think to solve climate change you would need to end individualism

In other words being told you can't take more than a few flights a year or what car you can drive



In other words being told you can't take more than a few flights a year or what car you can drive



What worries me is will we basically see the poorest priced out of things which are currently cheap now



And you will still see people who are the richest try to get around and justify their lifestyle. Take coldplay a green tour which sounds anything but!