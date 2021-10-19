Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 19, 2021, 07:55:38 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Beer is on its way up  (Read 27 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 774


View Profile
« on: Today at 05:14:33 AM »
for those that like a scoop!!



It won't affect any stay at home bedroom geeks .monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16462361/brits-pay-30p-more-pint-cost-shortages-drinkers-pockets/
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 533


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:51:07 AM »
ARE THEY TRYING TO KILL PUBS OFF ALTOGETHER ???

LIFE WON'T BE WORTH LIVING THE WAY THINGS ARE GOING AT THE MOMENT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 