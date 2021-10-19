Welcome,
October 19, 2021, 07:55:38 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Beer is on its way up
Author
Topic: Beer is on its way up (Read 27 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 2 774
Beer is on its way up
«
on:
Today
at 05:14:33 AM »
for those that like a scoop!!
It won't affect any stay at home bedroom geeks .
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16462361/brits-pay-30p-more-pint-cost-shortages-drinkers-pockets/
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 533
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Beer is on its way up
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:51:07 AM »
ARE THEY TRYING TO KILL PUBS OFF ALTOGETHER ???
LIFE WON'T BE WORTH LIVING THE WAY THINGS ARE GOING AT THE MOMENT !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
