October 18, 2021, 04:57:55 PM
A COUPLE OF HORSES !!!
Author
Topic: A COUPLE OF HORSES !!! (Read 81 times)
Tortured_Mind
A COUPLE OF HORSES !!!
Today
at 11:20:23 AM »
FIRST ONE RUNS TODAY IN THE 1.15 PONTEFRACT
MANILA SCOUSE
THIS ONE SHOWED IMPROVED FORM TO GIVE THE WINNER I TIPPED LAST TIME, DESIGNER, A SCARE. NOT A GREAT PRICE THOUGH.
THE OTHER ONE,
CAPLA LASS
, RUNS IN THE 1.40 NEWCASTLE TUESDAY AND COULD BE WORTH AN EACH WAY INTEREST.
Bugger.
Re: A COUPLE OF HORSES !!!
Today
at 11:37:13 AM »
What is a horses?
headset
Re: A COUPLE OF HORSES !!!
Today
at 03:08:08 PM »
Missed it - 2nd place short odds (Evans) as well for my e/w bets. I would have bypassed it anyway
I will have a dabble e/w on the other one tomorrow
Tortured_Mind
Re: A COUPLE OF HORSES !!!
Today
at 04:20:49 PM »
JUST FOUND ONE TOO GOOD. THE THIRD IS AN INTERESTING ONE !!!
