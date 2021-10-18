Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





A COUPLE OF HORSES !!! « on: Today at 11:20:23 AM » FIRST ONE RUNS TODAY IN THE 1.15 PONTEFRACT MANILA SCOUSE



THIS ONE SHOWED IMPROVED FORM TO GIVE THE WINNER I TIPPED LAST TIME, DESIGNER, A SCARE. NOT A GREAT PRICE THOUGH.



THE OTHER ONE, CAPLA LASS, RUNS IN THE 1.40 NEWCASTLE TUESDAY AND COULD BE WORTH AN EACH WAY INTEREST.

Re: A COUPLE OF HORSES !!! « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:08:08 PM »



Missed it - 2nd place short odds (Evans) as well for my e/w bets. I would have bypassed it anyway. I will have a dabble e/w on the other one tomorrow