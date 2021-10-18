Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 18, 2021, 03:19:10 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: A COUPLE OF HORSES !!!  (Read 54 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 530


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Today at 11:20:23 AM »
FIRST ONE RUNS TODAY IN THE 1.15 PONTEFRACT MANILA SCOUSE

THIS ONE SHOWED IMPROVED FORM TO GIVE THE WINNER I TIPPED LAST TIME, DESIGNER, A SCARE. NOT A GREAT PRICE THOUGH.

THE OTHER ONE, CAPLA LASS, RUNS IN THE 1.40 NEWCASTLE TUESDAY AND COULD BE WORTH AN EACH WAY INTEREST.
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 992


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:37:13 AM »
What is a horses?
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 766


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:08:08 PM »
Missed it - 2nd place short odds (Evans) as well for my e/w bets. I would have bypassed it anyway

I will have a dabble e/w on the other one tomorrow :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 