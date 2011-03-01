Welcome,
October 18, 2021, 01:46:12 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
North Tees doctor
Author
Topic: North Tees doctor (Read 115 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 024
North Tees doctor
Today
at 08:52:33 AM
Was one of the CPR heroes at Newcastle yesterday. On breakfast tellyyyyy
Robbso
Posts: 15 297
Re: North Tees doctor
Today
at 09:17:12 AM
I went to visit my sister there yesterday, first time Ive been. Its some fucking size like. Is the bloke ok?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 024
Re: North Tees doctor
Today
at 11:27:28 AM
He is. Lucky man. There was him from North Tees, a cardiologist, another emergency doc + NUFC staff and medics + two de-fib machines. One lucky bloke, apart from having a season ticket there, of course
Robbso
Posts: 15 297
Re: North Tees doctor
Today
at 11:52:47 AM
Good news, fucking over rated these heart attacks
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 508
Re: North Tees doctor
Today
at 01:01:44 PM
Today
at 11:52:47 AM
Good news, fucking over rated these heart attacks
Couple of ibuprofen will sort that out.
Bloody stokers are proper fannies
Tory Cunt
Robbso
Posts: 15 297
Re: North Tees doctor
Today
at 01:14:39 PM
Nowt but a hiccup. Had worse indigestion
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 508
Re: North Tees doctor
Today
at 01:35:53 PM
Seem bigger waves in the bath
Tory Cunt
