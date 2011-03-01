Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: North Tees doctor  (Read 115 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Today at 08:52:33 AM »
Was one of the CPR heroes at Newcastle yesterday. On breakfast tellyyyyy
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:17:12 AM »
I went to visit my sister there yesterday, first time Ive been. Its some fucking size like. Is the bloke ok?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:27:28 AM »
He is. Lucky man. There was him from North Tees, a cardiologist, another emergency doc + NUFC staff and medics + two de-fib machines. One lucky bloke, apart from having a season ticket there, of course
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:52:47 AM »
Good news, fucking over rated these heart attacks :basil:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:01:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 11:52:47 AM
Good news, fucking over rated these heart attacks :basil:

Couple of ibuprofen will sort that out.


Bloody stokers are proper fannies
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:14:39 PM »
 :homer:
Nowt but a hiccup. Had worse indigestion 
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:35:53 PM »
Seem bigger waves in the bath
