Posts: 2 766 Article on that labour MP Angela Raynor « on: Today at 06:07:06 AM »



I know he is a nonce in waiting - that smoggy lad would have their ticket if he was still about





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16450966/mps-toxic-words-incite-killers/ He is right - the labour lot over the road are the worst for it -I know he is a nonce in waiting - that smoggy lad would have their ticket if he was still about

Posts: 7 217 Re: Article on that labour MP Angela Raynor « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:45:53 AM » The left have always been disgusting.



It's not just the recent Raynor stuff. How about John McDonnel - when shadow chancellor - calling a Tory cabinet minister " A stain on humanity".





Those vile posters on Bore me who constantly post about "Tory Scum" & "Tory Vermin" are now debating why other people are so filled with hate. The lack of self awareness is astounding. Perhaps Vegas needs to write a poem about it? Logged

Posts: 2 920 Re: Article on that labour MP Angela Raynor « Reply #4 on: Today at 01:07:17 PM » Do find it funny that the Daily Mail is jumping on the bandwagon given they are always trying to incite things, that said there definitely seems more individuals in the Labour who will happily hand out insults Logged

And what about the abuse Dianne Abbot and Corbyn get on here, even Starmer? Both side are as guilty as each other. Everybody just needs to be more polite.