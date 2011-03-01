Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Article on that labour MP Angela Raynor  (Read 245 times)
headset
« on: Today at 06:07:06 AM »
He is right - the labour lot over the road are the worst for it -

I know he is a nonce in waiting - that smoggy lad would have their ticket if he was still about monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16450966/mps-toxic-words-incite-killers/
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:18:06 AM »
Wow, well known hate monger get knickers in twist about hate!
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:45:53 AM »
The left have always been disgusting.

It's not just the recent Raynor stuff. How about John McDonnel - when shadow chancellor - calling a Tory cabinet minister " A stain on humanity".


Those vile posters on Bore me who constantly post about "Tory Scum" & "Tory Vermin" are now debating why other people are so filled with hate. The lack of self awareness is astounding. Perhaps Vegas needs to write a poem about it?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:30:25 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:45:53 AM
The left have always been disgusting.  :alf: :alf: :alf: :bc: :bc:

It's not just the recent Raynor stuff. How about John McDonnel - when shadow chancellor - calling a Tory cabinet minister " A stain on humanity".  A 'fair comment' defence was entered and accepted
Itchy_ring
« Reply #4 on: Today at 01:07:17 PM »
Do find it funny that the Daily Mail is jumping on the bandwagon given they are always trying to incite things, that said there definitely seems more individuals in the Labour who will happily hand out insults
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:39:29 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:45:53 AM
The left have always been disgusting.

It's not just the recent Raynor stuff. How about John McDonnel - when shadow chancellor - calling a Tory cabinet minister " A stain on humanity".


Those vile posters on Bore me who constantly post about "Tory Scum" & "Tory Vermin" are now debating why other people are so filled with hate. The lack of self awareness is astounding. Perhaps Vegas needs to write a poem about it?

And what about the abuse Dianne Abbot and Corbyn get on here, even Starmer? Both side are as guilty as each other. Everybody just needs to be more polite.
Winston
« Reply #6 on: Today at 02:54:40 PM »
I concur that we should all be more polite to each other

 
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:31:00 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 02:54:40 PM
I concur that we should all be more polite to each other

 

Fuck off
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:57:54 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 03:31:00 PM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 02:54:40 PM
I concur that we should all be more polite to each other

 

Fuck off

You're so cack you don't even like Hobnobs en croute.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:57:23 PM »
Raynor has no class, common bint strikes lucky
