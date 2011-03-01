Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Article on that labour MP Angela Raynor
headset
on: Today at 06:07:06 AM
He is right - the labour lot over the road are the worst for it -

I know he is a nonce in waiting - that smoggy lad would have their ticket if he was still about monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16450966/mps-toxic-words-incite-killers/
Squarewheelbike
Reply #1 on: Today at 06:18:06 AM
Wow, well known hate monger get knickers in twist about hate!
Bernie
Reply #2 on: Today at 08:45:53 AM
The left have always been disgusting.

It's not just the recent Raynor stuff. How about John McDonnel - when shadow chancellor - calling a Tory cabinet minister " A stain on humanity".


Those vile posters on Bore me who constantly post about "Tory Scum" & "Tory Vermin" are now debating why other people are so filled with hate. The lack of self awareness is astounding. Perhaps Vegas needs to write a poem about it?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:30:25 AM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 08:45:53 AM
The left have always been disgusting.  :alf: :alf: :alf: :bc: :bc:

It's not just the recent Raynor stuff. How about John McDonnel - when shadow chancellor - calling a Tory cabinet minister " A stain on humanity".  A 'fair comment' defence was entered and accepted
