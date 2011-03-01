Bernie

Re: Article on that labour MP Angela Raynor

The left have always been disgusting.



It's not just the recent Raynor stuff. How about John McDonnel - when shadow chancellor - calling a Tory cabinet minister " A stain on humanity".





Those vile posters on Bore me who constantly post about "Tory Scum" & "Tory Vermin" are now debating why other people are so filled with hate. The lack of self awareness is astounding. Perhaps Vegas needs to write a poem about it?