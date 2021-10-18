Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
October 18, 2021, 06:58:11 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Article on that labour MP Angela Raynor  (Read 18 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 766


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:07:06 AM »
He is right - the labour lot over the road are the worst for it -

I know he is a nonce in waiting - that smoggy lad would have their ticket if he was still about monkey


https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16450966/mps-toxic-words-incite-killers/
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 091


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:18:06 AM »
Wow, well known hate monger get knickers in twist about hate!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 